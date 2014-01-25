Aurelio FierroBorn 13 September 1923. Died 11 March 2005
Aurelio Fierro (13 September 1923 – 11 March 2005) was a successful Italian actor and singer who specialized in songs in the Neapolitan dialect.
Tu Vuo' Fa' L'Americano
Lazzarella
Guaglione
Santa Lucia Luntana
