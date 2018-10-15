B’nois KingBorn 21 January 1943
B’nois King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a59b298e-d401-4c5f-ae69-73dc48371109
B’nois King Biography (Wikipedia)
Bnois King (born January 21, 1943) (pronounced "buh-noise") is a Texas Blues and Jazz guitar player, vocalist, and composer. He most often played guitar and rhythm guitar, and acted as the main vocalist and original song writer for the Smokin' Joe Kubek Band, touring and equally billed with Kubek after 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
B’nois King Tracks
Sort by
Have Blues, Will Travel
Smokin’ Joe Kubek
Have Blues, Will Travel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have Blues, Will Travel
Last played on
Wishful Thinking
Smokin’ Joe Kubek
Wishful Thinking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishful Thinking
Last played on
My Best Friend
Smokin’ Joe Kubek
My Best Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Best Friend
Last played on
Back to artist