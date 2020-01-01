Boldy JamesBorn 9 August 1982
Boldy James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-08-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a59a3fdd-4bcc-4c61-b4c5-7d0c1341f2e2
Boldy James Biography (Wikipedia)
James Clay Jones III (born August 9, 1982), better known by his stage name Boldy James, is an American rapper from Detroit, Michigan. His debut album, My 1st Chemistry Set, was released on October 15, 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boldy James Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist