Katherine WatsonBritish soprano
Katherine Watson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b5wdj.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5988f99-02e4-4436-9ccc-c21d8ebc709b
Katherine Watson Tracks
Sort by
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Et in unum Dominum)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Et in unum Dominum)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Et in unum Dominum)
Last played on
B Minor Mass ii. Gloria
Johann Sebastian Bach
B Minor Mass ii. Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
B Minor Mass ii. Gloria
Last played on
Messiah - Pifa ... Rejoice greatly
George Frideric Handel
Messiah - Pifa ... Rejoice greatly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Messiah - Pifa ... Rejoice greatly
Last played on
Dardanus - Suite
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus - Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Dardanus - Suite
Last played on
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Last played on
Persee - Tragedie In A Prologue And 5 Acts - Act 3
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Persee - Tragedie In A Prologue And 5 Acts - Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypw.jpglink
Persee - Tragedie In A Prologue And 5 Acts - Act 3
Last played on
Ohimé, dov'è il mio ben (Madrigals, Book 7)
Claudio Monteverdi
Ohimé, dov'è il mio ben (Madrigals, Book 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Ohimé, dov'è il mio ben (Madrigals, Book 7)
Last played on
Mass in B minor, BWV232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor, BWV232
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in B minor, BWV232
Last played on
La Princesse de Navarre: De rochers entasses; Air for Trumpet
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
La Princesse de Navarre: De rochers entasses; Air for Trumpet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
La Princesse de Navarre: De rochers entasses; Air for Trumpet
Performer
L' Europe galante: Recit de Zaide
André Campra
L' Europe galante: Recit de Zaide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghfwz.jpglink
L' Europe galante: Recit de Zaide
Scylla et Glaucus: Circ's invocation
Jean‐Marie Leclair
Scylla et Glaucus: Circ's invocation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16l.jpglink
Scylla et Glaucus: Circ's invocation
Performer
Excerpts from Les Indes galante, La Princesse de Navarre, Le Temple de la gloire
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Excerpts from Les Indes galante, La Princesse de Navarre, Le Temple de la gloire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Excerpts from Les Indes galante, La Princesse de Navarre, Le Temple de la gloire
Last played on
Titon e l'Aurore: Titon's aria
Jean-Joseph de Mondonville
Titon e l'Aurore: Titon's aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5wdj.jpglink
Titon e l'Aurore: Titon's aria
Performer
Last played on
Mass in B minor BWV 232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor BWV 232
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in B minor BWV 232
Last played on
The Tempest - The Mask of Neptune and Amphitrite
Henry Purcell
The Tempest - The Mask of Neptune and Amphitrite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Tempest - The Mask of Neptune and Amphitrite
The Tempest - Dry those eyes
Henry Purcell
The Tempest - Dry those eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Tempest - Dry those eyes
Conductor
Full fathom five
Henry Purcell
Full fathom five
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Full fathom five
Conductor
The Fairy Queen (4 parts)
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen (4 parts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen (4 parts)
Venus and Adonis - Excerpts (Soprano, Bass)
John Blow
Venus and Adonis - Excerpts (Soprano, Bass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqh.jpglink
Venus and Adonis - Excerpts (Soprano, Bass)
Conductor
The Tempest - The Mask of Neptune and Amphitrite
Henry Purcell
The Tempest - The Mask of Neptune and Amphitrite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Tempest - The Mask of Neptune and Amphitrite
Performer
The Tempest - Dry those eyes
Henry Purcell
The Tempest - Dry those eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Tempest - Dry those eyes
Full fathom five
Henry Purcell
Full fathom five
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Full fathom five
The Fairy Queen (4 parts)
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen (4 parts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen (4 parts)
Performer
Venus and Adonis - Exerpts (Soprano, Bass)
John Blow
Venus and Adonis - Exerpts (Soprano, Bass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqh.jpglink
Venus and Adonis - Exerpts (Soprano, Bass)
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2018-19: Handel: Messiah
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb5v9r
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2018-12-06T10:47:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06683st.jpg
6
Dec
2018
St David's Hall 2018-19: Handel: Messiah
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2016: Prom 63
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e592mb
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-01T10:47:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx06m.jpg
1
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Proms at … Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew3c8g
Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe
2016-08-13T10:47:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwxln.jpg
13
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Proms at … Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe
Proms 2016: Proms at … Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2v8gw
Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe
2016-08-13T10:47:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwxln.jpg
13
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Proms at … Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe
Proms 2014: Prom 17: Rameau – Grands Motets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8zwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-29T10:47:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023vrjj.jpg
29
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 17: Rameau – Grands Motets
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist