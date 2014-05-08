Tijana Todevska-DapčevićBorn 3 February 1976
Tijana Todevska-Dapčević
1976-02-03
Tijana Dapčević (Macedonian: Тијана Дапчевиќ, Serbian: Тијана Дапчевић,, née Todevska, born 3 February 1976) also known as simply Tijana, is a Macedonian recording artist, who gained acclaim in Balkan countries, mainly in Serbia. Dapčević is fluent in Serbian, English, and Italian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
