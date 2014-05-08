Tijana Dapčević (Macedonian: Тијана Дапчевиќ, Serbian: Тијана Дапчевић,, née Todevska, born 3 February 1976) also known as simply Tijana, is a Macedonian recording artist, who gained acclaim in Balkan countries, mainly in Serbia. Dapčević is fluent in Serbian, English, and Italian.