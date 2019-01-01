Nelly Akopian-Tamarina (born in Moscow) is a Russian pianist.

Akopian-Tamarina had performed Haydn concertos publicly with orchestras by age 9. She studied with Anaida Sumbatyan at the Moscow Central Music School. She continued her piano studies at the Moscow Conservatory, where she was one of the last students of Alexander Borisovich Goldenweiser, and the first of Dmitri Bashkirov. She won the Gold Medal at the 1963 Robert Schumann International Competition for Pianists and Singers in Zwickau. In 1974 she was awarded the Robert Schumann Prize. Akopian-Tamarina made several recordings for Melodiya, including the Chopin Preludes, op. 28, and the Piano Concerto of Robert Schumann, the last with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra. Subsequently effaced from public life, blocked in the Soviet Union from giving concerts, she turned to painting, exhibiting her watercolours in Moscow.

Akopian-Tamarina made her London début at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in 1983 playing Schumann and Chopin. Other highlights of the eighties included the Brahms Piano Quintet with the Vienna Musikverein Quartet; and a series of “Romantic Fantasia” recitals in the Amsterdam Concertgebouw. From 1989 to 2006 her commitments included an artistic consultancy at the Prague Conservatory, masterclasses at the Pálfi Palace, and appointments in London at the Royal Academy of Music and Royal College of Music. Dating from this period, her first British recording, of the Schumann Fantasy, was featured in Brilliant Classics’ 2009 collection Legendary Russian Pianists.