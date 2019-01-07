Robert MerrillAmerican operatic baritone. Born 4 June 1917. Died 23 October 2004
Robert Merrill
1917-06-04
Robert Merrill Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Merrill (June 4, 1917 – October 23, 2004) was an American operatic baritone and actor, who was also active in the musical theatre circuit. He received the National Medal of Arts in 1993.
Robert Merrill Tracks
Il Barbiere di Siviglia 'Dunque io son...tu no m'inganni?'
Gioachino Rossini
The Pearl Fishers Duet
Jussi Björling
The Heather On The Hill
Jane Powell
Toreador
Georges Bizet
Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)
Georges Bizet
In the Gloaming
Annie Fortescue Harrison
Au fond du temple saint (Pecheurs de perles)
Georges Bizet
The Pearl Fishers Duet - The Pearl Fishers
Jussi Björling
Dio Che Nell'Alma Infondere - Don Carlo
Jussi Björling
The Barber of Seville: "Largo al factotum"
Gioachino Rossini
Les Pecheurs de Perles: "Au fond du temple saint"
Georges Bizet
Pearl Fisher's Duet
Jussi Björling
Di Provenza Il mar... from La Traviata
Giuseppe Verdi
Les Pêcheurs de Perles
Jussi Björling
The Pearl Fishers: "Au fond du temple"
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs de perles - opera in 3 acts
Georges Bizet
Au Fond du Temple Saint (Pearl Fishers)
Georges Bizet
Duet from The Pearl Fishers - Au fond du temple saint
Georges Bizet
Carnival (Mira)
Robert Merrill
Au fond du temple
Jussi Björling
Aida - Pur ti riveggo …La mia rival!
Orchestra del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma
E' sogno? o realta
Giuseppe Verdi
Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)
Georges Bizet
Carmen - Toreador's Song
Georges Bizet
The Pearl Fishers Duet
Jussi Björling and Robert Merrill
Mira (from Carnival) (feat. Roger Vignoles & Robert Merrill)
Christine Brewer
Bella Figlia d'amore, from Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi
La Boheme - Extract
Giacomo Puccini
Over There
Robert Merrill
