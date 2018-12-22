Brian EasdaleBorn 10 August 1909. Died 30 October 1995
Brian Easdale (10 August 1909 – 30 October 1995) was an English composer of operatic, orchestral, choral and film music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Red Shoes Ballet
The Red Shoes Ballet
The Red Shoes (1948) - Ballet
The Red Shoes (1948) - Ballet
The Red Shoes
The Red Shoes
The Red shoes - ballet suite (extract)
The Red shoes - ballet suite (extract)
Peeping Tom (1960) - Peeping Tom
Peeping Tom (1960) - Peeping Tom
Black Narcissus (1947) "Main Title"
Black Narcissus (1947) "Main Title"
The Red Shoes - Ballet Suite
The Red Shoes - Ballet Suite
Peeping Tom (1960) - Main Title
Peeping Tom (1960) - Main Title
The Battle of the River Plate (1956) - March
The Battle of the River Plate (1956) - March
The Red Shoes (1948) - Ballet Music
The Red Shoes (1948) - Ballet Music
The Red Shoes Ballet
The Red Shoes Ballet
PEEPING TOM (1960): The Murder/A Childhood in Film/Peeping Tom
PEEPING TOM (1960): The Murder/A Childhood in Film/Peeping Tom
Music from The Red shoes - ballet suite
Music from The Red shoes - ballet suite
Adventure On: Suite – Final Progress (Malaya to Fiji), A musical progress for Sir John Bar
The Ballet of The Red Shoes (feat. Thomas Beecham & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
The Ballet of The Red Shoes (feat. Thomas Beecham & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
