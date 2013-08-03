Deborah Holland is an American singer-songwriter. She rose to national prominence in 1987 as the lead singer and songwriter of Animal Logic featuring Stanley Clarke and Stewart Copeland.

To date, Deborah Holland has released five solo albums: Freudian Slip (1994), The Panic Is On (1994), The Book of Survival (1999), Bad Girl Once… (2006), and Vancouver (2013). In 2007, Holland formed The Refugees with Cindy Bullens and Wendy Waldman. To date, The Refugees have released two albums: Unbound in 2009 and Three in 2012.