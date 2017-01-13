Cinnamon Chasers
Cinnamon Chasers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a58d8e9a-cc2a-4aa7-a572-da1dcd911fab
Cinnamon Chasers Biography (Wikipedia)
David Russell Gordon Davies (born 3 February 1947) is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is the lead guitarist, backing (and occasional lead) singer for the English rock band The Kinks, which also featured his older brother Sir Ray Davies.
In 2003, Davies was ranked 91st in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cinnamon Chasers Tracks
Sort by
Luv Deluxe (Jody Wisternoff & James Grant Remix)
Cinnamon Chasers
Luv Deluxe (Jody Wisternoff & James Grant Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv Deluxe (Jody Wisternoff & James Grant Remix)
Last played on
Luv Deluxe
Cinnamon Chasers
Luv Deluxe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luv Deluxe
Last played on
White Flag
Cinnamon Chasers
White Flag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Flag
Last played on
Cinnamon Chasers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist