Cock RobinFormed 1982
Cock Robin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a58d4ccf-341d-4f2d-a7c8-52828ce89ad2
Cock Robin Biography (Wikipedia)
Cock Robin is an American pop rock band, mostly popular in the 1980s, particularly in continental Europe, where it achieved major success, notably with the single "The Promise You Made". The band was founded by singer-songwriter Peter Kingsbery in 1982, disbanded in 1990, and reformed in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cock Robin Tracks
Sort by
The Promise You Made
Cock Robin
The Promise You Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Promise You Made
Last played on
The Promise You Made
Molino, Louis & Cock Robin
The Promise You Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Promise You Made
Last played on
Peace On Earth
Cock Robin
Peace On Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace On Earth
Last played on
When Your HEART Is Weak
Cock Robin
When Your HEART Is Weak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cock Robin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Toyah: "For some reason the 80's just really resonates with the younger audiences"
-
Paul Young: Fans 'connected' to George Michael's voice
-
Paul Young - Interview
-
Iggy Popmaster with Iggy Pop, Spandau Ballet and John Cleese
-
Paul Young chats to Simon Mayo
-
Gary Kemp on writing Gold: "I wanted to do a James Bond theme"
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's True
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's Lifeline
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau's Code of Love
-
Gary Kemp on Spandau's True: "I wanted to write an Al Green song"
Back to artist