The Creole Choir of Cuba is a Cuban musical group. Its members are Rogelio Torriente, Fidel Miranda, Teresita Miranda, Marcelo Luis, Dalio Vital, Emilia Diaz Chavez, Yordanka Fajardo, Irian Montejo, Marina Fernandes and Yara Diaz. The group is signed to Peter Gabriel's record label Real World Records, an artist who also is the founder of WOMAD.