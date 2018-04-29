The Creole Choir of CubaFormed 1994
The Creole Choir of Cuba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzc2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a58d2315-a7c5-4201-8ca5-e67b56135543
The Creole Choir of Cuba Biography (Wikipedia)
The Creole Choir of Cuba is a Cuban musical group. Its members are Rogelio Torriente, Fidel Miranda, Teresita Miranda, Marcelo Luis, Dalio Vital, Emilia Diaz Chavez, Yordanka Fajardo, Irian Montejo, Marina Fernandes and Yara Diaz. The group is signed to Peter Gabriel's record label Real World Records, an artist who also is the founder of WOMAD.
The Creole Choir of Cuba Tracks
Panama Mwen Tonbe
Panama Mwen Tonbe
Dulce Embelezo
Dulce Embelezo
Fey Oh Di Nou
Fey Oh Di Nou
Llegada
Llegada
Marasa Elu
Marasa Elu
Peze Café
Peze Café
Se Lavi
Se Lavi
Neg Anwo
Neg Anwo
Limane Cadimir
Limane Cadimir
Lanmou Rive
Lanmou Rive
Son De La Loma
Son De La Loma
Mawoule
Mawoule
Edem Chante - Real World
Edem Chante - Real World
L'Atibonite Oh
L'Atibonite Oh
Edem Chanté
Edem Chanté
La Mal de Travay
La Mal de Travay
Neg Anwo - Real World
Neg Anwo - Real World
Edem Chante (Help us sing)
Edem Chante (Help us sing)
Tande-la
Tande-la
Feya
Feya
Chen Nan Ren
Chen Nan Ren
Laminou Rive
Laminou Rive
The Creole Choir of Cuba Links
