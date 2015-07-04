Benno KuscheBorn 30 January 1916. Died 14 May 2010
Benno Kusche
Benno Kusche Biography (Wikipedia)
Benno Paul Kusche (30 January 1916 in Freiburg im Breisgau – 14 May 2010) was a German opera singer (baritone). In his time he was praised as one of the best Mozart and Wagner singers, especially in character and opera buffa.
Der Rosenkavalier - Final Act
Richard Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier - Final Act
Der Rosenkavalier - Final Act
