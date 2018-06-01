Simon Berry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a58ce3c2-dbcf-4353-8a9a-280a5e4f5c3c
Simon Berry Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Paul Berry, known by his alias Art of Trance, is a trance music artist from England. Berry is also known as Poltergeist or Vicious Circles, and has been a member of the trance groups Clanger, Conscious and Union Jack. He has been producing and remixing music for 24 years. In addition to his work as an artist, Berry was the founder and head of Platipus Records, based in London. Initially his label only released his own tracks. His work was first distributed on vinyl and compact disc and then digital only from 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Berry Tracks
Sort by
Close Your Eyes (feat. JJD)
Luke Brancaccio
Close Your Eyes (feat. JJD)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzx.jpglink
Close Your Eyes (feat. JJD)
Last played on
Oblivion (HOSH Remix)
Simon Berry
Oblivion (HOSH Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oblivion (HOSH Remix)
Last played on
Simon Berry Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist