Elliot Mason Born 13 January 1977
Elliot Mason
1977-01-13
Elliot Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
Elliot Mason (born 13 January 1977) is a jazz trombonist. He also plays the keyboard and the bass trumpet. He has been praised by such musicians as Michael Brecker for his technical facility and innovative harmonically complex improvisation.
Elliot Mason Tracks
BODY AND SOUL
