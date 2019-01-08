Errollyn WallenBorn 10 April 1958
Errollyn Wallen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04r92m6.jpg
1958-04-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a58bbac9-0167-44c3-8b15-1d48eabdb691
Errollyn Wallen Biography (Wikipedia)
Errollyn Wallen (born 10 April 1958) is a Belize-born British composer. She was the first black woman to have a work performed at The Proms ("Concerto for Percussion and Orchestra").
Errollyn Wallen Performances & Interviews
2016-03-29T08:54:00.000Z Petroc interviews British composer, singer and teacher Errollyn Wallen.
"I do see it as my duty to tell stories of our time."
2015-03-30T14:55:00.000Z Sara Mohr-Pietsch visits Errollyn's composing studio in Trinity Laban Conservatoire
Composers’ Rooms: No.30 Errollyn Wallen
Errollyn Wallen Tracks
Woogie Boogie
Errollyn Wallen
Woogie Boogie
Woogie Boogie
Photography (Vivace)
Errollyn Wallen
Photography (Vivace)
Photography (Vivace)
Orchestra
Flak
Graham Fitkin
Flak
Flak
Wallen: Photography: iv. Moderato, keep very rhythmic
Errollyn Wallen
Wallen: Photography: iv. Moderato, keep very rhythmic
Wallen: Photography: iv. Moderato, keep very rhythmic
Orchestra
In Earth
Errollyn Wallen
In Earth
In Earth
Performer
Fondant
Errollyn Wallen
Fondant
Fondant
Beehive
Errollyn Wallen
Beehive
Beehive
Photography; i. Vivace
Errollyn Wallen
Photography; i. Vivace
Photography; i. Vivace
Performer
Remember Marimba
Errollyn Wallen
Remember Marimba
Remember Marimba
Performer
Louis' Loops
Errollyn Wallen
Louis' Loops
Louis' Loops
I Wouldn't Normally Say
Errollyn Wallen
I Wouldn't Normally Say
I Wouldn't Normally Say
It's a Quarter to Nine
Errollyn Wallen
It's a Quarter to Nine
It's a Quarter to Nine
Lonely Dog
Errollyn Wallen
Lonely Dog
Lonely Dog
Rain
Errollyn Wallen
Rain
Rain
Hunger (extract)
Errollyn Wallen
Hunger (extract)
Hunger (extract)
PACE
Errollyn Wallen
PACE
PACE
Photography (4th mvt)
Errollyn Wallen
Photography (4th mvt)
Photography (4th mvt)
Orchestra
Photography, 1st mvt; Vivace
Errollyn Wallen
Photography, 1st mvt; Vivace
Photography, 1st mvt; Vivace
Orchestra
Lively (2nd movement of Horseplay)
Errollyn Wallen
Lively (2nd movement of Horseplay)
Lively (2nd movement of Horseplay)
Conductor
Concerto Grosso
Errollyn Wallen
Concerto Grosso
Concerto Grosso
I wouldn't normally say
Errollyn Wallen
I wouldn't normally say
I wouldn't normally say
Favourite Things (More Light)
Errollyn Wallen
Favourite Things (More Light)
Favourite Things (More Light)
Photography - 2nd movement, Quite slow
Errollyn Wallen
Photography - 2nd movement, Quite slow
Photography - 2nd movement, Quite slow
Orchestra
Quite slow from Photography
Errollyn Wallen
Quite slow from Photography
Quite slow from Photography
Orchestra
In Our Lifetime
Errollyn Wallen
In Our Lifetime
In Our Lifetime
Singer
Three Ships: Dark Eye
Errollyn Wallen
Three Ships: Dark Eye
Three Ships: Dark Eye
Horseplay, 2nd mvt.
Errollyn Wallen
Horseplay, 2nd mvt.
Horseplay, 2nd mvt.
Performer
Daedalus
Errollyn Wallen
Daedalus
Daedalus
Photography (1st mvt)
Errollyn Wallen
Photography (1st mvt)
Photography (1st mvt)
Orchestra
Three Ships: III Always Sky; IV Some Trouble; V My Daddy is a Sailor
Errollyn Wallen
Three Ships: III Always Sky; IV Some Trouble; V My Daddy is a Sailor
Three Ships: III Always Sky; IV Some Trouble; V My Daddy is a Sailor
All The Blues I See - Mvts 1&2
Errollyn Wallen
All The Blues I See - Mvts 1&2
All The Blues I See - Mvts 1&2
Performer
Ensemble
Errollyn Wallen Links
