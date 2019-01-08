"I do see it as my duty to tell stories of our time." https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nx727.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nx727.jpg 2016-03-29T08:54:00.000Z Petroc interviews British composer, singer and teacher Errollyn Wallen. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pcr23

9:07