Tommy BrownUS R&B singer. Born 27 May 1931. Died 12 March 2016
1931-05-27
Tommy Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas A. Brown, known as Tommy Brown (May 27, 1931 – March 12, 2016) was an American R&B singer who achieved most of his success in the early 1950s, particularly on records with The Griffin Brothers.
Tommy Brown Tracks
Atlanta Boogie
The Thrill Is Gone
