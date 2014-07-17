Clifford GrantOperatic bass and actor. Born 11 September 1930
Clifford Grant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a58afd6c-d7f4-42bd-8888-e384a345dc69
Clifford Grant Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Scantlebury Grant (born 11 September 1930) is an Australian retired operatic bass singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clifford Grant Tracks
Sort by
The Apostles, op.49; Pt 2, VII: The Ascension
Edward Elgar
The Apostles, op.49; Pt 2, VII: The Ascension
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
The Apostles, op.49; Pt 2, VII: The Ascension
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-03T10:51:02
3
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist