Roy Davis Jr.Born 1970
Roy Davis Jr.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty6vk.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a58a5d1f-9467-4df4-a157-eabb24d6bf28
Roy Davis Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Davis Jr. is an American electronic musician from Chicago, Illinois, specialising in house music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Davis Jr. Tracks
Sort by
Gabriel (feat. Peven Everett)
Roy Davis Jr.
Gabriel (feat. Peven Everett)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btfzx.jpglink
Gabriel (feat. Peven Everett)
Last played on
Gabriel
Roy Davis Jr.
Gabriel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6vk.jpglink
Gabriel
Last played on
Gabriel (Live Garage Version) (feat. Peven Everett)
Roy Davis Jr.
Gabriel (Live Garage Version) (feat. Peven Everett)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6vk.jpglink
Gabriel (Live Garage Version) (feat. Peven Everett)
Last played on
Gabrielle
Roy Davis Jr.
Gabrielle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6vk.jpglink
Gabrielle
Last played on
Gabriel (feat. Peven Everett)
Roy Davis Jr.
Gabriel (feat. Peven Everett)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6vk.jpglink
Gabriel (feat. Peven Everett)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Roy Davis Jr.
Roy Davis Jr. Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist