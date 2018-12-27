MC Versatile
MC Versatile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swxds.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a587ac51-f5cb-4a67-b61d-0a4b96988113
MC Versatile Tracks
Sort by
Tell Me (feat. Katy B & MC Versatile)
DJ NG
Tell Me (feat. Katy B & MC Versatile)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hcllb.jpglink
Tell Me (feat. Katy B & MC Versatile)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Funky Anthem
Crazy Cousinz
Funky Anthem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgf6.jpglink
Funky Anthem
Last played on
Funky Anthem (DJ Rugrat Dubplate)
MC Versatile
Funky Anthem (DJ Rugrat Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxds.jpglink
MC Versatile Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist