Karma to Burn
1994
Biography
Karma to Burn, sometimes known as K2B, is a desert rock/stoner rock band from Morgantown, West Virginia comprising guitarist William Mecum, bassist Eric Clutter, and drummer Evan Devine. The band are noted for their uncompromising, mostly instrumental sound.
Their name comes from a sleevenote on Bob Dylan's 1976 album Desire which reads "I have a brother or two and a whole lot of karma to burn..."
Two Times
Waiting On The Western World
Twenty Four Hours
