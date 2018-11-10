Iain Archer is a singer–songwriter/producer from Bangor, Northern Ireland. Archer comes from a musical background and released several solo albums in the mid-1990s on the small Scottish independent label Sticky Music. After a stint with Snow Patrol and a side project with the band's frontman Gary Lightbody in The Reindeer Section, he returned to his solo career. In 2004, he released the album Flood the Tanks, and in 2006 Magnetic North, co-produced with David Kosten (Bat for Lashes, Everything Everything), both to critical acclaim. His most recent album, To the Pine Roots, was released in 2009.

In 2005, Archer saw UK top 5 success with Snow Patrol's hit "Run", which became a UK No. 1 in 2008. He is two-time Ivor Novello Award winner winning the 2004 Album Award – Final Straw by Snow Patrol and ‘Most Performed Work’ in 2016 `Hold Back the River' which he co-wrote with acclaimed artist James Bay. Additionally Archer was a 2013 Ivor Novello Award nominee (Best Song Musically & Lyrically – Two Fingers by Jake Bugg). Archer is a member of Tired Pony, a band comprising Lightbody (Snow Patrol), Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Scott McCaughey (R.E.M.), Richard Colburn (Belle and Sebastian), Jacknife Lee and Troy Stewart.