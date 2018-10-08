Jerry DammersBorn 22 May 1955
Jerry Dammers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a582c67f-106c-4e31-85a1-f7513941c1f0
Jerry Dammers Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy David Hounsell Dammers (born 22 May 1955) is a British musician who is a founder, keyboard player and primary songwriter of the Coventry, England based ska revival band The Specials, The Special A.K.A. and The Spatial AKA Orchestra. He also founded 2 Tone Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Dammers Tracks
Sort by
Riot City
Jerry Dammers
Riot City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riot City
Last played on
Riot City (feat. Gil Evans)
Jerry Dammers
Riot City (feat. Gil Evans)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riot City (feat. Gil Evans)
Last played on
Latest Jerry Dammers News
Jerry Dammers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist