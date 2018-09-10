Lucas Macías NavarroBorn 11 August 1978
Lucas Macías Navarro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a582b46d-7549-4601-bf6d-396874b97db3
Lucas Macías Navarro Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucas Macías Navarro (born in Valverde del Camino, Huelva, August 11, 1978) is a Spanish oboist. He is a former member of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, where he served as principal oboe together with Alexei Ogrintchouk. He also plays with the Lucerne Festival Orchestra and the Orchestra Mozart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucas Macías Navarro Tracks
Sort by
Serenade no 10 in B flat major, K.361 ('Gran Partita')
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade no 10 in B flat major, K.361 ('Gran Partita')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade no 10 in B flat major, K.361 ('Gran Partita')
Ensemble
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No 1 in F major, BWV 1046
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 1 in F major, BWV 1046
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No 1 in F major, BWV 1046
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Last played on
Back to artist