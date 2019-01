Lucas Macías Navarro (born in Valverde del Camino, Huelva, August 11, 1978) is a Spanish oboist. He is a former member of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, where he served as principal oboe together with Alexei Ogrintchouk. He also plays with the Lucerne Festival Orchestra and the Orchestra Mozart.

