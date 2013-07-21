Rossino Mantovano
Rossino Mantovano Biography (Wikipedia)
Rossino Mantovano (Latin: Rossinus Mantuanus "Rossino of Mantua") (fl. 1505–1511). Italian composer of frottole. Works include Lirum bililirum, as performed by the King's Singers on their Madrigal History Tour album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rossino Mantovano Tracks
Perche fai donna el gaton
Last played on
