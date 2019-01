Rossino Mantovano (Latin: Rossinus Mantuanus "Rossino of Mantua") (fl. 1505–1511). Italian composer of frottole. Works include Lirum bililirum, as performed by the King's Singers on their Madrigal History Tour album.

