Malefice Biography (Wikipedia)
Malefice were an English heavy metal band from Reading, Berkshire, England, formed in 2003. They disbanded on March 21st, 2017.
Malefice Tracks
Forsaken
Malefice
Forsaken
Forsaken
Omega
Malefice
Omega
Omega
Awaken The Tides
Malefice
Awaken The Tides
Abandon Hope
Malefice
Abandon Hope
Abandon Hope
