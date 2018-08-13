Friedrich von FlotowBorn 27 April 1812. Died 24 January 1883
Friedrich von Flotow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1812-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a57fd35e-1932-4253-8629-532560e7effe
Friedrich von Flotow Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich Adolf Ferdinand, Freiherr von Flotow (27 April 1812 – 24 January 1883) was a German composer. He is chiefly remembered for his opera Martha, which was popular in the 19th century and the early part of the 20th.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Friedrich von Flotow Tracks
Sort by
The last rose of summer arr Bennett
Friedrich von Flotow
The last rose of summer arr Bennett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The last rose of summer arr Bennett
Last played on
'Last Rose of Summer' from Martha
Friedrich von Flotow
'Last Rose of Summer' from Martha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzyd.jpglink
'Last Rose of Summer' from Martha
Last played on
Ach so fromm (from Martha)
Friedrich von Flotow
Ach so fromm (from Martha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8xk.jpglink
Ach so fromm (from Martha)
Last played on
Martha ('Der Markt zu Richmond') - overture
Friedrich von Flotow
Martha ('Der Markt zu Richmond') - overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Martha ('Der Markt zu Richmond') - overture
Last played on
Martha: Ach, so fromm
Friedrich von Flotow
Martha: Ach, so fromm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Martha: Ach, so fromm
Orchestra
Last played on
Ach! So fromm (Martha) (feat. Staatskapelle Berlin & Alois Melichar)
Julius Patzak
Ach! So fromm (Martha) (feat. Staatskapelle Berlin & Alois Melichar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ach! So fromm (Martha) (feat. Staatskapelle Berlin & Alois Melichar)
Last played on
Ach so fromm (Martha)
Friedrich von Flotow
Ach so fromm (Martha)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ach so fromm (Martha)
Last played on
Martha or Der Markt zu Richmond - opera in 4 acts
Friedrich von Flotow
Martha or Der Markt zu Richmond - opera in 4 acts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Martha or Der Markt zu Richmond - opera in 4 acts
Last played on
Martha: The Last Rose of Summer
Friedrich von Flotow
Martha: The Last Rose of Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Martha: The Last Rose of Summer
Last played on
The Last Rose of Summer from Martha
Friedrich von Flotow
The Last Rose of Summer from Martha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Rose of Summer from Martha
Last played on
Friedrich von Flotow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist