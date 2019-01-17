ThievesBritish pop duo. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1993
Thieves
1992
Thieves Biography (Wikipedia)
Thieves was a British pop duo active during the early 1990s. It was most notable for being the band on which both members – singer David McAlmont and multi-instrumentalist/producer Saul Freeman (the latter to go on to trip-hop band Mandalay) – based their subsequent musical careers.
Critically feted by the British weekly music press during their lifetime, the duo also won two Single of the Week awards in Melody Maker but split shortly before the scheduled release of their debut album (which was later released as McAlmont's debut solo album).
Thieves Tracks
Roots
Thieves
Roots
Roots
Dilate (Jamie Grind Remix)
Thieves
Dilate (Jamie Grind Remix)
Dilate (Jamie Grind Remix)
Dilate
Thieves
Dilate
Dilate
