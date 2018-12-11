Larry CunninghamIrish showband singer. Born 13 February 1938. Died 28 September 2012
Larry Cunningham
1938-02-13
Larry Cunningham Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Cunningham (13 February 1938 – 28 September 2012) was an Irish country music singer, who was one of the leading figures of the showband scene in the 1960s and 1970s. Regarded as a "trailblazer" and "legend" in the music industry, he accomplished a series of "firsts" during his career. In 1964, Cunningham broke into the British charts with "Tribute to Jim Reeves", the first time an Irish artist had done such a thing.
Larry Cunningham Tracks
An Old Christmas Card
Larry Cunningham
An Old Christmas Card
An Old Christmas Card
Among The Wicklow Hills
Larry Cunningham
Among The Wicklow Hills
Among The Wicklow Hills
El Tigre
Larry Cunningham
El Tigre
El Tigre
Water for My Horses
Larry Cunningham
Water for My Horses
Water for My Horses
My Lady from Glenfarne
Larry Cunningham
My Lady from Glenfarne
My Lady from Glenfarne
Lovely Leitram
Larry Cunningham
Lovely Leitram
Lovely Leitram
Good Old Country Music
Larry Cunningham
Good Old Country Music
Good Old Country Music
The Memory of An Old Christmas Card
Larry Cunningham
The Memory of An Old Christmas Card
The Memory of An Old Christmas Card
Tribute To Jim Reeves (feat. The Mighty Avengers)
Larry Cunningham
Tribute To Jim Reeves (feat. The Mighty Avengers)
Tribute To Jim Reeves (feat. The Mighty Avengers)
Tribute to Jim Reeves
Larry Cunningham
Tribute to Jim Reeves
Tribute to Jim Reeves
Showband Memories
Larry Cunningham
Showband Memories
Showband Memories
Where The Grass Grows The Greenest
Larry Cunningham
Where The Grass Grows The Greenest
Where The Grass Grows The Greenest
The Fugitive
Larry Cunningham
The Fugitive
The Fugitive
The Christmas Ghost
Larry Cunningham
The Christmas Ghost
The Christmas Ghost
Don't Let Me Cross Over
Larry Cunningham
Don't Let Me Cross Over
Don't Let Me Cross Over
