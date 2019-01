Juan de Araujo (1646–1712) was a musician and composer of the Early to Mid Baroque.

Araujo was born in Villafranca, Spain. By 1670 he was nominated maestro di capella of Lima Cathedral, Peru. In the following years he travelled to Panama and most probably to Guatemala. On his return to Peru, he was hired as maestro de capilla of Cuzco Cathedral, and in 1680 of Sucre Cathedral (then the Cathedral of La Plata) in Upper Peru (now in Bolivia), where he stayed until his death, and where he trained up to four notable música criolla composers including Blas Tardío de Guzmán.