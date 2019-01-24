Katrina and the WavesBritish-American rock band. Formed 1981
Katrina and the Waves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx2k.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a57505c9-6b43-4861-a498-fe00b349d591
Katrina and the Waves Biography (Wikipedia)
Katrina and the Waves (sometimes written as Katrina and The Waves) were a British-American rock band best known for the 1985 hit "Walking on Sunshine". They also won the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Love Shine a Light".
Katrina and the Waves Tracks
Walking On Sunshine
Katrina and the Waves
Walking On Sunshine
Walking On Sunshine
Walking On Sunshine
Katrina and the Waves
Walking On Sunshine
Walking On Sunshine
Love Shine A Light
Katrina and the Waves
Love Shine A Light
Love Shine A Light
Que Te Quiero
Katrina and the Waves
Que Te Quiero
Que Te Quiero
Sun Street
Katrina and the Waves
Sun Street
Sun Street
