Rolf Harris (born 30 March 1930) is an Australian entertainer whose career has encompassed work as a musician, singer-songwriter, composer, comedian, actor, painter and television personality.

Harris is widely known for his musical compositions "Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport", a Top 10 hit in Australia, the UK, and the United States, and "Jake the Peg"; his recording of "Two Little Boys" reached number 1 in the UK. He often used unusual instruments in his performances: he played the didgeridoo; is credited with the invention of the wobble board; and is associated with the Stylophone. During the 1960s and 1970s, Harris became a popular television personality in the UK, later presenting shows such as Rolf's Cartoon Club and Animal Hospital. In 2005, he painted an official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. He lived in Bray, Berkshire, England, for more than six decades.

Harris's career as a popular entertainer ended when he was convicted and imprisoned for sexual offences. In 2014, at the age of 84, he was sentenced to five years, nine months in prison on twelve counts of indecent assault on four teenage female victims during the 1970s and 1980s. He was released from prison in 2017 after serving nearly three years. Following his conviction, he was stripped of many of the honours he had been awarded during his career, including the AO and CBE.