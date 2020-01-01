Lévon MinassianBorn 1958
Lévon Minassian
1958
Lévon Minassian Biography (Wikipedia)
Lévon Minassian is a French-Armenian duduk player. He was born in Marseilles in the district of Saint-Jerome. He played for the soundtrack of Mayrig. He cooperates with Charles Aznavour, Helene Segara, Peter Gabriel, Tony Levin, Armand Amar and Sting.
