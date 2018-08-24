Stanley CowellBorn 5 May 1941
Stanley Cowell
1941-05-05
Stanley Cowell Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Cowell (born May 5, 1941) is an American jazz pianist and co-founder of the Strata-East Records label.
Stanley Cowell Tracks
Travelin' Man
Stanley Cowell
Earthly Heavens
Stanley Cowell
Are You Real?
Stanley Cowell
Re Confirmed
Stanley Cowell
Lullabye
Stanley Cowell
Intermezzo
Stanley Cowell
Peace
Stanley Cowell
Winter Moon
Art Pepper
Im Trying To Find A Way
Stanley Cowell
Thank You My People
Stanley Cowell
Hot House
Stanley Cowell
Winter Moon
Art Pepper
