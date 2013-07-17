Erdem HelvacıoğluBorn 22 May 1975
Erdem Helvacıoğlu
1975-05-22
Erdem Helvacıoğlu Biography (Wikipedia)
Erdem Helvacioglu (born May 22, 1975 in Bursa, Turkey) is an electronic musician from Turkey. He has collaborated with artists Mick Karn, Kevin Moore, John Wilson, Kazuya Ishigami, and Saadet Turkoz. In addition to his work as an electronic musician, Erdem also composes music for theatre, film and multimedia productions, and produces for popular and rock music bands in Turkey. He has received numerous international awards including prizes from the Luigi Russolo and Insulae Electronicae Electroacoustic Music Competitions.[citation needed]
Erdem Helvacıoğlu Tracks
Fear
Erdem Helvacıoğlu
Fear
Fear
Joy
Erdem Helvacıoğlu
Joy
Joy
Erdem Helvacioglu: 6 Clocks In The Dim Room
Erdem Helvacıoğlu
Erdem Helvacioglu: 6 Clocks In The Dim Room
Erdem Helvacioglu: Have Not Been Here in Forty Years
Erdem Helvacıoğlu
Erdem Helvacioglu: Have Not Been Here in Forty Years
