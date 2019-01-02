Manuela WieslerBorn 22 July 1955. Died 22 December 2006
Manuela Wiesler
Sounds Of The Night
Atli Heimir Sveinsson
Sounds Of Women
Atli Heimir Sveinsson
Bird Circuit (Digital Bird Suite, Op 15)
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Columbine
Thorkell Sigurbjörnsson
Orchestra
Columbine for flute and orchestra
Manuela Wiesler
Conductor
Composer
Orchestra
21 Sounding - Sounds of Rain
Atli Heimir Sveinsson
21 Sounding Minutes - Sounds of Men/ Sounds of Women
Atli Heimir Sveinsson
21 Sounding Minutes - Sounds of Flowers/ Sounds of Heaven
Atli Heimir Sveinsson
21 Sounding Minutes - Sounds of the Night
Atli Heimir Sveinsson
