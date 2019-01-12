Maurice GreeneBaroque composer. Born 12 August 1696. Died 1 December 1755
Maurice Greene
1696-08-12
Maurice Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Greene (12 August 1696 – 1 December 1755) was an English composer and organist.
Maurice Greene Tracks
Suite for two trumpets and organ
Suite for two trumpets and organ
Performer
Last played on
Voluntary in G major
Voluntary in G major
Last played on
Orpheus with his lute
Orpheus with his lute
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
Thou visitest the Earth from Thou, oh God art praised in Sion
Thou visitest the Earth from Thou, oh God art praised in Sion
Performer
Last played on
Lord, Let Me Know Mine End
Lord, Let Me Know Mine End
Last played on
Psalm 37
Psalm 37
Psalm 37
Last played on
Lord, let me know mine end
Lord, let me know mine end
Last played on
Thou Visitest the Earth
Thou Visitest the Earth
Performer
Last played on
Lord, let me know mine end
Lord, let me know mine end
Last played on
Thou visitest the earth from Thou, O God, art praised in Sion (feat. Choir of New College Oxford & Edward Higginbottom)
Thou visitest the earth from Thou, O God, art praised in Sion (feat. Choir of New College Oxford & Edward Higginbottom)
Last played on
O Clap Your Hands Together - for 5 voices
O Clap Your Hands Together - for 5 voices
Last played on
Aria con Variationi in A
Aria con Variationi in A
Last played on
Orpheus and his Lute
Orpheus and his Lute
Last played on
Anthem: Lord Let Me Know Mine End
Anthem: Lord Let Me Know Mine End
Last played on
