Clive Robin SarstedtBorn 21 January 1944
Clive Robin Sarstedt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a56157c5-bb0d-4f04-b225-3cddf65a188c
Clive Robin Sarstedt Biography (Wikipedia)
Clive Robin Sarstedt (born 21 January 1944) is a British pop music singer and instrumentalist who is best known for his UK hit "My Resistance Is Low", a cover of a song written and originally recorded by Hoagy Carmichael. He is the younger brother of musicians Eden Kane and Peter Sarstedt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clive Robin Sarstedt Tracks
Sort by
My Resistance Is Low
Clive Robin Sarstedt
My Resistance Is Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Resistance Is Low
Last played on
My Resistance Is Low
Robin Sarstdedt
My Resistance Is Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Resistance Is Low
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist