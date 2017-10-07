Carrie ElkinBorn 1974
Carrie Elkin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5608138-5558-430a-9dd8-bb29020a07ed
Carrie Elkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Carrie Elkin (born October 11, 1973 in Cleveland, Ohio), is a folk/country singer and musician based out of Austin, Texas where she lives with fellow musician and singer-songwriter Danny Schmidt; they married in October 2014. Active since the mid-1990s, she has traveled to and settled in a variety of places, including Cleveland, Athens, Taos, Steamboat Springs, Colorado Springs, and Boston, finally coming to settle in Austin in the summer of 2007. In September 2010 she signed with Red House Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carrie Elkin Tracks
Sort by
My Brother Said
Carrie Elkin
My Brother Said
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Brother Said
Last played on
New Mexico
Carrie Elkin
New Mexico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Mexico
Last played on
American Tune
Carrie Elkin
American Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Tune
Last played on
And The Birds Came
Carrie Elkin
And The Birds Came
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And The Birds Came
Last played on
Albatross
Carrie Elkin
Albatross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Albatross
Last played on
Niagara
Carrie Elkin
Niagara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Niagara
Last played on
Always On The Run
Carrie Elkin
Always On The Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always On The Run
Last played on
Live Wire
Carrie Elkin
Live Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live Wire
Last played on
And Then The Birds Came
Carrie Elkin
And Then The Birds Came
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And Then The Birds Came
Last played on
Paper Cranes
Danny Schmidt
Paper Cranes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Paper Cranes
Sky Picked Blue
Danny Schmidt
Sky Picked Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Sky Picked Blue
Bad Year For Cane
Danny Schmidt
Bad Year For Cane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qxjyz.jpglink
Bad Year For Cane
Dear Sam
Carrie Elkin
Dear Sam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Sam
Last played on
Iowa
Carrie Elkin
Iowa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Iowa
Last played on
Jesse Likes Birds
Carrie Elkin
Jesse Likes Birds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesse Likes Birds
Last played on
Gospel Song
Carrie Elkin
Gospel Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gospel Song
Last played on
Shell of a Man
Carrie Elkin
Shell of a Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shell of a Man
Last played on
Questions About Angels
Carrie Elkin
Questions About Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Questions About Angels
Last played on
The Dying Californian
Carrie Elkin
The Dying Californian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dying Californian
Last played on
Broke TV
Carrie Elkin
Broke TV
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broke TV
Last played on
Landeth By the Sea
Carrie Elkin
Landeth By the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Landeth By the Sea
Last played on
Lift Up The Anchor
Carrie Elkin
Lift Up The Anchor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lift Up The Anchor
Last played on
Berlin
Carrie Elkin
Berlin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Berlin
Last played on
Edge of the World
Carrie Elkin
Edge of the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edge of the World
Last played on
The Things We're Afraid Of
Carrie Elkin
The Things We're Afraid Of
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carrie Elkin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist