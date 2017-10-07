Carrie Elkin (born October 11, 1973 in Cleveland, Ohio), is a folk/country singer and musician based out of Austin, Texas where she lives with fellow musician and singer-songwriter Danny Schmidt; they married in October 2014. Active since the mid-1990s, she has traveled to and settled in a variety of places, including Cleveland, Athens, Taos, Steamboat Springs, Colorado Springs, and Boston, finally coming to settle in Austin in the summer of 2007. In September 2010 she signed with Red House Records.