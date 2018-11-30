Andrew Graham Cameron MBE (born 1940) is a Scottish comedian, television and radio broadcaster.

He was born in London while his father, Hugh Cameron, was serving in the Army during World War II. Cameron was raised by his grandmother, Isabella 'Bella' Cameron, in the Royal Burgh of Rutherglen, south-east of Glasgow, Scotland. Prior to pursuing this career he had worked for a time with the Glasgow-based structural engineering firm, Sir William Arrol & Co. and for Glasgow Corporation Transport.

He entered show business when he was 32, initially working in clubs. His act as a football hooligan led to him becoming a top comedy act in Scottish football clubs. He is probably best known for writing and performing the football anthem "Ally's Tartan Army" for the Scotland national football team's appearance at the 1978 World Cup. It went to #6 in the UK Singles Chart and led to two appearances on Top of the Pops in 1978. Cameron promptly put all of the profits from his single into producing an album, which he hoped to release while the World Cup fever in Scotland was still going strong. He was too late - Scotland team went out of the World Cup early and Cameron's album fared equally badly. Andy also released a song in the 70's for his beloved Glasgow Rangers - 'The Greatest Team of All' - which still appears on the odd Rangers compilation album.