Sir LancelotBorn 24 March 1902. Died 12 March 2001
Sir Lancelot
1902-03-24
Sir Lancelot Biography (Wikipedia)
Lancelot Victor Edward Pinard (March 24, 1902 – March 12, 2001) was a calypso singer and actor who used the name Sir Lancelot. Sir Lancelot played a major role in popularizing calypso in North America, and Harry Belafonte has acknowledged him as an inspiration and major influence.
