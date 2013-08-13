Aiden GrimshawBorn 4 December 1991
Aiden Grimshaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Aiden Samuel Grimshaw (born 4 December 1991) is an English singer, songwriter and actor who is better known by his stage name Butterjack. He successfully made it to the live shows and finished ninth in the seventh series of The X Factor in 2010. After his elimination, Grimshaw was signed by RCA Records.
On 3 June 2012, he released his debut single "Is This Love", which debuted at number 35 on the UK Singles Chart. His debut album Misty Eye was released on 20 August 2012 and reached number 19 on the UK Albums Chart.
Aiden Grimshaw Tracks
The Way We Are
Aiden Grimshaw
The Way We Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bzb2f.jpglink
The Way We Are
Last played on
What We're Gonna Be
Aiden Grimshaw
What We’re Gonna Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bzb2f.jpglink
What We’re Gonna Be
Last played on
Nothing At All (Instrumental)
Aiden Grimshaw
Nothing At All (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bzb2f.jpglink
Nothing At All (Instrumental)
Last played on
Be Myself
Aiden Grimshaw
Be Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bzb2f.jpglink
Be Myself
Last played on
Curtain Call
Aiden Grimshaw
Curtain Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv88c.jpglink
Curtain Call
Last played on
Is This Love
Aiden Grimshaw
Is This Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwht6.jpglink
Is This Love
Last played on
Is This Love(Muffler Remix)
Aiden Grimshaw
Is This Love(Muffler Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bzb2f.jpglink
Is This Love(Muffler Remix)
Last played on
