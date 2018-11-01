Steve KnightleyBorn 1954
Steve Knightley
1954
Steve Knightley Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Knightley (born 1954) is an English singer, songwriter and acoustic musician. Since 1992 he has been one half of possibly the UK's most successful Folk/Roots duos – Show of Hands. His partner Phil Beer is widely regarded as one of the world's finest acoustic multi-instrumentalists.
Steve Knightley Tracks
Cruel River
Steve Knightley
Cruel River
Last played on
Poppy Day
Steve Knightley
Poppy Day
Last played on
Forfarshire
Kirsty Merryn
Forfarshire
Last played on
Castaway
Steve Knightley
Castaway
Last played on
Cold Heart Of England
Steve Knightley
Cold Heart Of England
Last played on
Reynardine
Steve Knightley
Reynardine
Last played on
Widecombe Fair
Steve Knightley
Widecombe Fair
Last played on
Broomfield Hill
Steve Knightley
Broomfield Hill
Last played on
April Morning
Steve Knightley
April Morning
Last played on
Roots
Steve Knightley
Roots
Last played on
Longdog
Steve Knightley
Longdog
Last played on
Raining Again
Steve Knightley
Raining Again
Last played on
The Rocks
Steve Knightley
The Rocks
Last played on
Mother You Will Rue Me (feat. Steve Knightley)
Ange Hardy
Mother You Will Rue Me (feat. Steve Knightley)
Last played on
John Barleycorn
John Jones
John Barleycorn
Last played on
Shes Gone
Steve Knightley
Shes Gone
Last played on
Country Life
Steve Knightley
Country Life
Last played on
Ghosts
Steve Knightley
Ghosts
Last played on
Transported
Steve Knightley
Transported
Last played on
Red Diesel
Steve Knightley
Red Diesel
Last played on
Come By
Steve Knightley
Come By
Last played on
Coming Home
Steve Knightley
Coming Home
Last played on
Cutthroats (Exclusive Session)
Steve Knightley
Cutthroats (Exclusive Session)
Last played on
Diesel (Exclusive Session)
Steve Knightley
Diesel (Exclusive Session)
Last played on
Hook of Love
Steve Knightley
Hook of Love
Last played on
Isca Rose
Steve Knightley
Isca Rose
Last played on
T'was on one April's morning
John Jones
T'was on one April's morning
Last played on
All Quiet on the Western Front
Steve Knightley
All Quiet on the Western Front
You're Mine
Steve Knightley
You're Mine
Last played on
John Harrison's Hands
Steve Knightley
John Harrison's Hands
Last played on
Track of Words
Steve Knightley
Track of Words
Last played on
Broken
Steve Knightley
Broken
Last played on
Aunt Maria
Steve Knightley
Aunt Maria
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Steve Knightley
Waterstones, Canterbury, UK
15
Feb
2019
Steve Knightley
St Edith Hall, Kemsing, London, UK
20
Feb
2019
Steve Knightley
County Lounge, Derby, UK
2
Mar
2019
Steve Knightley
St Mary's Church, Lowdham, Nottingham, UK
13
Jun
2019
Steve Knightley
St Helens Church, Alveston, Bristol, UK
