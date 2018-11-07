Suede Biography (Wikipedia)
Suede are an English rock band formed in London in 1989. The band is composed of singer Brett Anderson, guitarist Richard Oakes, bass player Mat Osman, drummer Simon Gilbert and keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Neil Codling.
In 1992, Suede were dubbed by Melody Maker as "The Best New Band in Britain", and attracted much attention from the British music press. The following year their debut album Suede went to the top of the UK Albums Chart, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in almost ten years. It won the Mercury Music Prize and helped foster Britpop as a musical genre. However, the band's follow-up, Dog Man Star (1994), showed Suede distancing themselves from their Britpop peers. The recording sessions for Dog Man Star were fraught with difficulty, and ended with original guitarist Bernard Butler departing the band after confrontations with the other members. The album was completed without Butler, and the band toured the record with replacement Richard Oakes. Although a commercial disappointment at the time, the album was met with a generally enthusiastic reception on release and has, over time been lauded with universal acclaim from critics. In 1994, Suede would become a component of the Britpop "big four", along with Oasis, Blur and Pulp.
Drowners (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1992)
Moving (Radio 1 Session, 4 Apr 1992)
Beautiful Ones
Trash
It Starts And Ends With You
Animal Nitrate
Stay Together
Wastelands
So Young
The Wild Ones
She's In Fashion
Filmstar
So Young / Can't Get Enough
Attitude (Glastonbury 2003)
Lost In TV
Everything Will Flow
As One
6 Music Festival: 2016
Glastonbury: 2015
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Suede
Glastonbury: 1993
