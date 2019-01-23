Lisa O'NeillIrish singer
Lisa O'Neill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a55bc29c-9f02-487f-8f19-dc30d96ac8c8
Lisa O'Neill Tracks
Sort by
The Factory Girl
Lisa O'Neill
The Factory Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Factory Girl
Last played on
Pothole In The Sky
Lisa O'Neill
Pothole In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pothole In The Sky
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lisa O'Neill
Back to artist