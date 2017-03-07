You+MeFormed 2014
You+Me
2014
You+Me Biography (Wikipedia)
You+Me was a Canadian-American folk music duo consisting of singers and songwriters Dallas Green, better known as City and Colour, and Alecia Moore, better known as Pink. Their debut album, entitled rose ave., was released on October 14, 2014, by RCA Records. The first promotional single from the album, "You and Me", premiered with a lyric video on their Vevo channel on September 8, 2014.
