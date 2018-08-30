OceanLabFormed 2000
OceanLab
2000
OceanLab Biography
OceanLab (or Above & Beyond presents OceanLab) is a vocal trance group formed in London, England, in 2000, consisting of vocalist Justine Suissa and the three members of Above & Beyond: Jono Grant, Paavo Siljamäki, and Tony McGuinness. After a several year hiatus, the group announced their return with a new single at Above & Beyond's ABGT150 concert in September 2015.
Satellite
OceanLab
Satellite
Satellite
Miracle (Ilan Bluestone Remix)
OceanLab
Miracle (Ilan Bluestone Remix)
Miracle (Ilan Bluestone Remix)
Satellite (Sneijder Rework)
OceanLab
Satellite (Sneijder Rework)
Satellite (Sneijder Rework)
Satellite (Hughes & Ballentine Havin' Triplets Mix)
OceanLab
Satellite (Hughes & Ballentine Havin' Triplets Mix)
Satellite (Radio Edit)
OceanLab
Satellite (Radio Edit)
Satellite (Radio Edit)
Satellite (2004)
OceanLab
Satellite (2004)
Satellite (2004)
Satellite (Above & Beyond Mix) (2004)
OceanLab
Satellite (Above & Beyond Mix) (2004)
On a Good Day (J Majik & Wickaman Remix)
OceanLab
On a Good Day (J Majik & Wickaman Remix)
Clear Blue Water (Ferry Corsten Mix) (2001)
OceanLab
Clear Blue Water (Ferry Corsten Mix) (2001)
On A Good Day
OceanLab
On A Good Day
On A Good Day
Saterlite (Above & Beyond Original Mix)
OceanLab
Saterlite (Above & Beyond Original Mix)
Saterlite (Above & Beyond Original Mix)
