OceanLab (or Above & Beyond presents OceanLab) is a vocal trance group formed in London, England, in 2000, consisting of vocalist Justine Suissa and the three members of Above & Beyond: Jono Grant, Paavo Siljamäki, and Tony McGuinness. After a several year hiatus, the group announced their return with a new single at Above & Beyond's ABGT150 concert in September 2015.