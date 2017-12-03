Mother Love BoneFormed 1987. Disbanded 19 March 1990
Mother Love Bone
1987
Mother Love Bone Biography (Wikipedia)
Mother Love Bone was an American rock band that formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1987. The band was active from 1987 to 1990. Frontman Andrew Wood's personality and lyrics helped to catapult the group to the top of the burgeoning late 1980s/early 1990s Seattle music scene. Wood died only days before the scheduled release of the band's debut album, Apple, thus ending the group's hopes of success. The album was finally released a few months later.
Mother Love Bone Tracks
Chloe Dancer/ Crown Of Thorns
Mother Love Bone
Chloe Dancer/ Crown Of Thorns
Man Of Golden Words
Mother Love Bone
Man Of Golden Words
Man Of Golden Words
Bone China
Mother Love Bone
Bone China
Bone China
Stardog Champion
Mother Love Bone
Stardog Champion
Stardog Champion
Come Bite the Apple
Mother Love Bone
Come Bite the Apple
Come Bite the Apple
Crown of Thorns
Mother Love Bone
Crown of Thorns
Crown of Thorns
This Is Shangrila
Mother Love Bone
This Is Shangrila
This Is Shangrila
