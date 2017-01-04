Benoit Heitz (born 1985), known by his stage name Surkin, is a French house/Electro house DJ and producer. He gained attention with his releases on the French Institubes music label. In 2011 he launched the record label Marble along with Para One and Bobmo.

Surkin released his first album “USA” late 2011, which was called by dance magazine Mixmag “one of the most exciting concept albums of the 21st century”. The album is heavily influenced by Detroit techno, 80's electro and Chicago House, featuring vocals by Ann Saunderson (from Inner City) and Marshall Jefferson collaborator Kevin Irving.

In 2013, Surkin made music for fashion brand Kenzo and worked with M.I.A on her fourth album, Matangi co-producing its first single titled Bring the Noize.

Heitz was born in southern France, and is now located in Paris.