Lindita Halimi (born 24 March 1989), commonly known as simply Lindita, is a Kosovo-Albanian singer and songwriter. She rose to fame after winning the sixth edition of Top Fest with "Ëndërroja" (I dreamed).
In 2016, she participated in the fifteenth season of American Idol and also represented Albania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "World", after winning Festivali i Këngës 55. Recognized for her powerful and versatile vocal delivery ranges from screaming to opera singing, Lindita's talent established her as an internationally acclaimed artist which is also highlighted by her collaborations with Stevie Wonder in 2013 and Valerie Simpson. She has also opened for the Backstreet Boys.
